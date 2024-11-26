Left Menu

Exploring Emptiness: Abhay K's 'Shunyata' Debuts at National Museum

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will inaugurate 'Shunyata', an art exhibition by Abhay K, focusing on the Buddhist concept of emptiness. The display, at the National Museum in New Delhi, showcases art that bridges transience with spiritual introspection and will run until December 8.

Indian artist, poet and diplomat Abhay K exhibition 'Shunyata' to be held at National Museum in New Delhi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, is set to open 'Shunyata', a captivating exhibition of paintings by renowned Indian artist, poet, and diplomat Abhay K, on November 29 at the National Museum in New Delhi.

The exhibition will feature Abhay K's visual interpretation of the Buddhist concept of emptiness, a principle that stems from Pratityasamutpada, or Dependent Origination. The Director General of the National Museum, BR Mani, expressed his delight in hosting this unique collection at the museum, known for housing the Holy Relics of Buddha and copies of Prajnaparamita Sutras.

The exhibition invites viewers to explore Abhay K's meditation on transience and impermanence through art, offering a serene and thought-provoking experience. It is designed to transport visitors to realms where art and imagination coexist in perfect harmony. Open to the public until December 8, the exhibition promises to be a profound exploration of the Buddhist philosophy of Shunyata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

