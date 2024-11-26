Bangladesh Affirms Religious Harmony Amid ISKCON Leader's Arrest

The recent arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das has stirred dialogues across borders, prompting Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry to issue an official statement reaffirming its commitment to religious harmony. The government emphasized it remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law and ensuring all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliation, are treated equally under Bangladesh's legal framework.

The ministry addressed the concerns surrounding the arrest, emphasizing that certain narratives have misconstrued the situation. Bangladesh expressed dismay over unfounded statements, which it claims could negatively impact the cordial relations shared with India. These assertions, the ministry insisted, stand in stark contrast to the long-standing friendship between the two nations.

In light of recent discussions, Bangladesh reiterated its dedication to protecting the rights of all its citizens, highlighting the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja as an example of the nation's religious tolerance. The statement also underscored the independence of the judiciary, stating that Chinmoy Krishna Das's case is being processed judiciously. Authorities assure that communal harmony remains a priority amid ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)