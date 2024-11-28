Revamped Kailash Manasarovar Yatra: India's Improved Facilities and Infrastructure

The Government of India has undertaken significant improvements in infrastructure along the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra route, including road connectivity enhancements to facilitate pilgrim travel to Lipulekh Pass, announced Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, on Thursday. The Yatra, held annually from June to September via Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) and Sikkim's Nathu La Pass (since 2015), has been paused since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State detailed ongoing support for the Yatra, including a dedicated website streamlining registration, communication channels with pilgrims, and a bilingual helpline. The government facilitates logistics—such as accommodation, food, and transport—on a self-payment basis, and while direct subsidies are absent, significant expenses are incurred for promotional and operational materials, including Chinese SIM cards for liaison officers.

The Indian government intermittently provides financial support to enhance Yatra route amenities, with recent road connectivity developments enabling vehicular access to Lipulekh Pass. Two Liaison Officers from central and state governments are appointed per batch to coordinate with Indian and Chinese authorities, ensuring pilgrims' safety and welfare. Emergency provisions include helicopter air-lifts in coordination with relevant agencies, while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police offers security and medical aid on the Indian side.

