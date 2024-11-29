Bushra Bibi's Tensions with PTI Leadership Emerge Amid Protest Fallout

Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister-in-law of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, criticized the party leadership on ARY News, disclosing that Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, felt abandoned after their protest did not meet expectations. Wattoo mentioned that Bushra Bibi attended a critical PTI political committee meeting without an official invitation.

Wattoo said on ARY News that Bushra Bibi faulted the leadership for not being present at the D Chowk rally in Islamabad. The leaders reportedly neglected Bushra when she sought their support. Wattoo added that she spoke to Bushra a day after her alleged relocation to a secret site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident followed reports of Bushra Bibi using offensive comments towards party members, causing friction.

Details revealed by ARY News showed that during a preceding meeting, Bushra Bibi called some PTI leaders derogatory names like "beghairat" and "vultures." This confrontation, prior to the November 26 Islamabad rally, led to the resignation of Salman Akram Raja from his position as PTI's Secretary General. He handed his resignation to PTI Chair Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

On Monday night through Tuesday, PTI supporters, urged on by Bushra Bibi, defied orders and marched to the capital, clashing with security forces. The confrontation, reported by Al Jazeera, resulted in casualties and injuries. Demonstrators demanded the reversal of the February elections' results, the release of Imran Khan, and the annulment of a constitutional amendment regarding judicial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)