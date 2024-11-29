Left Menu

Bushra Bibi's Tensions with PTI Leadership Emerge Amid Protest Fallout

Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister-in-law of PTI founder Imran Khan, revealed that Bushra Bibi was disillusioned with the party leadership's absence during a recent protest. A heated political meeting with harsh words from Bushra Bibi led to the resignation of PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:36 IST
Bushra Bibi's Tensions with PTI Leadership Emerge Amid Protest Fallout
Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf party's supporters protesting for Imran Khan's release (FilePhoto/X@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister-in-law of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, criticized the party leadership on ARY News, disclosing that Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, felt abandoned after their protest did not meet expectations. Wattoo mentioned that Bushra Bibi attended a critical PTI political committee meeting without an official invitation.

Wattoo said on ARY News that Bushra Bibi faulted the leadership for not being present at the D Chowk rally in Islamabad. The leaders reportedly neglected Bushra when she sought their support. Wattoo added that she spoke to Bushra a day after her alleged relocation to a secret site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident followed reports of Bushra Bibi using offensive comments towards party members, causing friction.

Details revealed by ARY News showed that during a preceding meeting, Bushra Bibi called some PTI leaders derogatory names like "beghairat" and "vultures." This confrontation, prior to the November 26 Islamabad rally, led to the resignation of Salman Akram Raja from his position as PTI's Secretary General. He handed his resignation to PTI Chair Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

On Monday night through Tuesday, PTI supporters, urged on by Bushra Bibi, defied orders and marched to the capital, clashing with security forces. The confrontation, reported by Al Jazeera, resulted in casualties and injuries. Demonstrators demanded the reversal of the February elections' results, the release of Imran Khan, and the annulment of a constitutional amendment regarding judicial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024