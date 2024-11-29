NAB Pursues Bushra Bibi in £190 Million Case

In a significant development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sanctioned the arrest of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in relation to a £190 million reference case. A specialized team from NAB's Rawalpindi office is set to work alongside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to facilitate the arrest, according to Geo News reports.

NAB took this decision after an accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi for failing to appear in eight consecutive hearings. Despite her application for an exemption, Judge Nasir Javed Rana refused her plea, while Imran Khan, detained in Adiala prison, was presented in court. The prosecution highlighted discrepancies in the medical report issued in Peshawar and attested in Islamabad.

This case alleges that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were involved in a mishandling of funds handled during a settlement between Pakistan's government and a prominent property tycoon. They allegedly benefited unlawfully through their ties to Al-Qadir Trust. Imran Khan's prior government facilitated the transfer of £190 million from the UK's National Crime Agency to the Pakistani government, which triggered the ongoing NAB investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)