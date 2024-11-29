Left Menu

India and Syria Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through Foreign Office Consultations

India and Syria engaged in the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, seeking to deepen bilateral relations across sectors, particularly pharmaceuticals and developmental partnerships. Key discussions included regional and global issues, with future consultations planned in Syria. Earlier, India sent humanitarian aid to Syria, signaling strong partnership commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards enhancing bilateral relations, India and Syria conducted their sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi. The dialogue focused on bolstering cooperation in sectors like pharmaceuticals, development partnerships, and capacity building, as reported by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Leading the discussions were Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA) from India, and Ayman Raad, Syria's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. The MEA emphasized a renewed commitment to invigorating institutional mechanisms and explored various avenues to deepen ties, while sharing perspectives on major regional and global topics of mutual interest.

The MEA noted the positive trajectory of these dialogues, which have set the stage for future consultations in Syria. Highlighting India's role as a developmental partner, a recent consignment of 1400 kg of anti-cancer drugs was sent to Syria as humanitarian aid, reinforcing the strong civilizational bonds between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

