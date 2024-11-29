India and Syria Strengthen Bilateral Ties Through Foreign Office Consultations

In a significant stride towards enhancing bilateral relations, India and Syria conducted their sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi. The dialogue focused on bolstering cooperation in sectors like pharmaceuticals, development partnerships, and capacity building, as reported by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Leading the discussions were Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA) from India, and Ayman Raad, Syria's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. The MEA emphasized a renewed commitment to invigorating institutional mechanisms and explored various avenues to deepen ties, while sharing perspectives on major regional and global topics of mutual interest.

The MEA noted the positive trajectory of these dialogues, which have set the stage for future consultations in Syria. Highlighting India's role as a developmental partner, a recent consignment of 1400 kg of anti-cancer drugs was sent to Syria as humanitarian aid, reinforcing the strong civilizational bonds between the two nations.

