Pakistan Government Cracks Down on PTI's Violent March

Following a violent march on Islamabad by the PTI, the Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is taking strong action against the party and its leaders. A task force and Federal Riot-Control Force have been established to prevent future chaotic protests.

30-11-2024
Pakistan Government Cracks Down on PTI's Violent March
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf march (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions, the Pakistan government has resolved to take stringent measures against the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and its leaders. This move comes after a tumultuous march on Islamabad led by the PTI turned violent, according to reports by Dawn.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a high-level meeting, with key figures including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and federal ministers present. The gathering sought to fortify institutions against future 'anti-state' activities, underscoring the government's harsh stance towards the PTI, labeling them as 'anarchists and saboteurs.'

In a decisive step, a task force, headed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, was formed to pinpoint individuals involved in the violence. Furthermore, a Federal Riot-Control Force will be assembled, equipped with advanced training and tools, while a Federal Forensic Lab will aid in evidence collection during such incidents. The PTI's protest demanded a 'stolen mandate' reversal, political prisoner releases, and changes to judicial appointment controls.

