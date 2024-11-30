Left Menu

UAE Honors Fallen Heroes with Solemn Commemoration Day Ceremony

In Abu Dhabi, a Commemoration Day ceremony honored the sacrifices of UAE heroes. High-ranking officials, including Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, participated, laying wreaths and flying jets in tribute. The event recognized those who gave their lives for the nation's safety and security.

30-11-2024
Ruler of Ajman attends Commemoration Day ceremony at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE witnessed a solemn Commemoration Day ceremony as Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ajman Ruler, paid tribute to the nation's heroes. The event, attended by a host of dignitaries including Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighted the sacrifices made by those who have ensured the UAE's safety and security.

As part of the ceremony, Sheikh Humaid laid a wreath at the Wahat Al Karama monument, recognizing the bravery of the UAE's fallen heroes. The Martyr's Medal was presented to the families of those who lost their lives in service of the homeland, underscoring the nation's gratitude and appreciation for their sacrifice.

Adding to the solemnity, fighter jets flew in formation to symbolize the Unknown Soldier, a testament to the courage and dedication of the country's martyrs. The ceremony saw attendance from key figures including H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and several other high-ranking officials, thereby reiterating the country's unwavering respect and honor towards its fallen heroes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

