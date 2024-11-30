U.S. Condemns Chinese Journalist's Espionage Sentence Amidst Global Criticism

In a contentious move, China's legal system sentenced Dong Yuyu, a veteran Chinese journalist, to seven years in prison on espionage charges. The decision has sparked widespread international outcry, including sharp criticism from the United States.

On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning defended the sentence, asserting it was 'in accordance with law,' according to a report in the state-run Global Times. 'China upholds the rule of law and the judicial authorities handle cases strictly by law,' she emphasized, noting that violators will be brought to justice.

However, the U.S. State Department decried the November 29 sentencing as 'unjust,' urging China's compliance with international law and its own constitution which advocate for freedom of speech and press. In a declaration of solidarity, the U.S. supports Dong and his family, calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

