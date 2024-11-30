Left Menu

Israeli Innovation Sails Forward: MARINE EDGE at COP29

MARINE EDGE showcased their innovative climate-tech at COP29 in Baku, highlighting their machine learning technology that reduces fuel consumption in cargo ships by up to 15%. This advancement represents a significant step in reducing global carbon emissions from maritime transport.

At the recent COP29 climate conference held in Baku, Amichay Gross, co-founder and executive chairman of MARINE EDGE, described the experience as notably positive. He remarked on the unexpected support from people in various countries for Israel and its contributions to combating climate change, which are often underrepresented by global leaders.

In particular, Gross highlighted the presence of delegations from nations like Turkey and Egypt, who actively engaged with Israeli representatives. This engagement underscores the international interest in MARINE EDGE's pioneering technology, which was showcased alongside other leading Israeli climate-tech innovations.

MARINE EDGE's Haifa-based startup has developed a machine learning-based device designed to reduce fuel consumption by up to 15% on cargo ships, significantly cutting CO2 emissions. With over 80,000 merchant ships worldwide, their technology could play a crucial role in achieving substantial reductions in the industry's carbon footprint.

