Japan's Oil Imports: UAE's Dominant 47.8% Share in October 2024

Japan imported 31.80 million barrels of oil from the UAE in October 2024, making up nearly half of its oil imports. Overall, 97.8% of Japan's oil, totaling 66.53 million barrels, originated from Arab countries, highlighting Japan's reliance on Middle Eastern oil sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:45 IST
Representative Image. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In October 2024, Japan significantly leaned on the UAE for oil, importing a substantial 31.80 million barrels, which constituted 47.8% of its overall oil imports for the month. This reliance was disclosed in recent data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The comprehensive data indicated that Japan's total oil imports for the month were approximately 66.53 million barrels. Notably, an overwhelming 97.8%, or about 65.06 million barrels, of these imports were sourced from Arab countries, underscoring the pivotal role these nations play in Japan's energy supply network.

The statistics reveal Japan's enduring dependence on Middle Eastern oil, with the UAE standing out as a crucial supplier amongst its Arab counterparts. This dependency illustrates the broader dynamics of global energy trade and Japan's strategic alliances within the region.

