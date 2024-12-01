Japan's Oil Imports: UAE's Dominant 47.8% Share in October 2024

In October 2024, Japan significantly leaned on the UAE for oil, importing a substantial 31.80 million barrels, which constituted 47.8% of its overall oil imports for the month. This reliance was disclosed in recent data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The comprehensive data indicated that Japan's total oil imports for the month were approximately 66.53 million barrels. Notably, an overwhelming 97.8%, or about 65.06 million barrels, of these imports were sourced from Arab countries, underscoring the pivotal role these nations play in Japan's energy supply network.

The statistics reveal Japan's enduring dependence on Middle Eastern oil, with the UAE standing out as a crucial supplier amongst its Arab counterparts. This dependency illustrates the broader dynamics of global energy trade and Japan's strategic alliances within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)