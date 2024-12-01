Left Menu

Trump Nominates Kash Patel for FBI Director Amid Pledge to Combat Crime

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Kash Patel as his nominee for the Director of the FBI. Patel, praised for his past government roles, is tasked with addressing crime and trafficking under Attorney General Pam Bondi, restoring the FBI's motto of Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:47 IST
Trump Nominates Kash Patel for FBI Director Amid Pledge to Combat Crime
Kash Patel along with US President-elect Donald Trump. (File Photo/X@Kash_Patel11). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kashyap "Kash" Patel for the role of Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Announced via the social media platform Truth Social, Trump emphasized Patel's extensive career in government, highlighting his expertise in various influential roles.

Patel's nomination comes as a testament to his reputation as an "America First" fighter, known for investigating the so-called "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax." Trump lauded Patel's efforts in exposing corruption and advocating for justice and constitutional principles throughout his career, including during his tenure as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense and other senior positions.

Tasked with critical issues like rising crime and trafficking, Patel will operate under Attorney General Pam Bondi to rejuvenate the FBI's core values: Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity. This announcement follows Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential elections, as he prepares to formalize his team for the upcoming inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024