Trump Nominates Kash Patel for FBI Director Amid Pledge to Combat Crime

In a significant move, US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kashyap "Kash" Patel for the role of Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Announced via the social media platform Truth Social, Trump emphasized Patel's extensive career in government, highlighting his expertise in various influential roles.

Patel's nomination comes as a testament to his reputation as an "America First" fighter, known for investigating the so-called "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax." Trump lauded Patel's efforts in exposing corruption and advocating for justice and constitutional principles throughout his career, including during his tenure as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense and other senior positions.

Tasked with critical issues like rising crime and trafficking, Patel will operate under Attorney General Pam Bondi to rejuvenate the FBI's core values: Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity. This announcement follows Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential elections, as he prepares to formalize his team for the upcoming inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)