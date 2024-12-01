Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's On-Ground Engagements: A Floral Transformation Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with locals during Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur, addressing public grievances. Concurrently, the state prepares Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, with a Rs 7.55 crore initiative for floral beautification. Adityanath is set to inspect the city's preparedness and inaugurate new facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:23 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demonstrated hands-on governance during a Janta Darshan session at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Adityanath was seen attentively addressing the grievances of the public, directing officials to tackle their concerns effectively.

In a related development, the state government is intensively preparing Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025, as stated in a press release on Saturday. The initiative aims to create a visually and spiritually enriching experience for millions of expected devotees by introducing vibrant floral displays. The government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 7.55 crore, allocating it to large-scale floral projects, including gardens, potted plants, and decorative beds. These efforts are part of a broader cleanliness and beautification drive to create an enduring impression for visitors.

Adityanath is scheduled to visit Prayagraj to inspect ongoing preparations. His itinerary includes inaugurating a new control room building for the Municipal Corporation, housing the Solid Waste Management Unit, Grievance Control Room, and Smart City Office. Earlier, on November 11, the Chief Minister again participated in the 'Janata Darshan' program, where he also performed 'gau seva' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

