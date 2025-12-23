Shock in Gorakhpur: Man Allegedly Assaults Wife and Son Over Dinner Delay

A shocking incident in Gorakhpur has come to light, involving a man who allegedly assaulted his wife and four-year-old son with a hot iron griddle over a delay in making roti. Police reported that the violent event occurred in the Shastri Nagar area, under Gorakhnath police station, on December 20.

According to the complaint by the victim, 30-year-old Radhika Sahani, her husband Lalchand Sahani, a driver in Lucknow, returned home intoxicated and quickly became enraged over the delay. He reportedly began beating her with a 'tawa.' Their young son was injured as well when he tried to intervene.

The boy is currently hospitalized with serious head injuries while police investigations are underway. Gorakhnath SHO Shashi Bhushan Rai confirmed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene following the attack.