Outcry Over Balochistan's Extrajudicial Killings: Human Rights Group Demands Justice

The human rights arm of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of Faqeer Jan and Asa Baloch, allegedly by Pakistan's security forces in Balochistan's Awaran district. Previously, both men were reported abducted by the military, vanishing under mysterious circumstances months before their deaths.

In a pointed post on the social media platform X, Paank detailed that Faqeer Jan disappeared on September 26, 2024, from Kunri Bazdad, and Asa Baloch vanished on February 17, 2023, from Paho. The two men were reportedly killed during a staged encounter on November 30, 2024, in Buzdad Burbodonk, raising severe allegations of human rights abuses.

Paank's statement underscores the urgent need for a transparent investigation into these incidents, which they argue violate international law. The organization calls for accountability and criticizes the Pakistani government for the ongoing pattern of enforced disappearances. The group urges the international community to speak out, stressing the importance of justice and identification of unknown victims through DNA testing, as incidents of unidentified bodies surface more frequently.

(With inputs from agencies.)