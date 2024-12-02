Left Menu

Tensions Rise as US Approves Arms Sales to Taiwan, China Responds Strongly

The US's approval of arms sales to Taiwan has drawn ire from China, which urges the US to halt official interactions with Taiwan and adhere to the 'One-China' policy. Meanwhile, Taiwan is strengthening alliances in the South Pacific, underscoring its commitment to democracy and global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:03 IST
Tensions Rise as US Approves Arms Sales to Taiwan, China Responds Strongly
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a move that has escalated tensions in East Asia, the United States recently sanctioned new arms sales to Taiwan, prompting a sharp rebuke from China. The Chinese foreign ministry has demanded Washington end official engagements with Taipei, accusing it of feeding 'Taiwan independence' sentiments, as reported by Taiwan News.

Esteemed news outlet Al Jazeera cited a declaration from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asserting that this latest US arms transaction sends a misleading message to pro-independence factions in Taiwan, further straining Sino-American relations. Beijing has vowed to closely monitor the situation and implement decisive measures to protect its sovereignty.

Amidst these geopolitical strains, Taiwan's President is embarking on a diplomatic mission across South Pacific allies, targeting enhanced cooperation on sustainability and democracy. The tour includes Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Guam, and Palau, with an emphasis on smart sustainable initiatives, as highlighted by Taiwan News. President Lai emphasized Taiwan's role as a democratic exemplar and its contributions to international peace and stability.

China reiterated its disapproval of high-level US-Taiwan interactions, including Taiwanese leaders visiting the United States. It has reaffirmed the importance of the 'One-China' policy and the trilateral communiques guiding China-US relations.

According to Taiwan News, China's objections surfaced as the US considered selling F-16 spare parts and communication technology to Taiwan, valued at around USD 385 million. This potential deal, described as enhancing Taiwan's air defense, is seen by experts, including Su Tzu-yun of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, as vital for bolstering the island's defense readiness.

The Chinese government contends that these developments threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, urging the US to halt arms sales to Taiwan immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024