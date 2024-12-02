Tensions Rise as US Approves Arms Sales to Taiwan, China Responds Strongly

In a move that has escalated tensions in East Asia, the United States recently sanctioned new arms sales to Taiwan, prompting a sharp rebuke from China. The Chinese foreign ministry has demanded Washington end official engagements with Taipei, accusing it of feeding 'Taiwan independence' sentiments, as reported by Taiwan News.

Esteemed news outlet Al Jazeera cited a declaration from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asserting that this latest US arms transaction sends a misleading message to pro-independence factions in Taiwan, further straining Sino-American relations. Beijing has vowed to closely monitor the situation and implement decisive measures to protect its sovereignty.

Amidst these geopolitical strains, Taiwan's President is embarking on a diplomatic mission across South Pacific allies, targeting enhanced cooperation on sustainability and democracy. The tour includes Hawaii, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Guam, and Palau, with an emphasis on smart sustainable initiatives, as highlighted by Taiwan News. President Lai emphasized Taiwan's role as a democratic exemplar and its contributions to international peace and stability.

China reiterated its disapproval of high-level US-Taiwan interactions, including Taiwanese leaders visiting the United States. It has reaffirmed the importance of the 'One-China' policy and the trilateral communiques guiding China-US relations.

According to Taiwan News, China's objections surfaced as the US considered selling F-16 spare parts and communication technology to Taiwan, valued at around USD 385 million. This potential deal, described as enhancing Taiwan's air defense, is seen by experts, including Su Tzu-yun of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, as vital for bolstering the island's defense readiness.

The Chinese government contends that these developments threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, urging the US to halt arms sales to Taiwan immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)