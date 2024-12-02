Left Menu

India-UAE 'Combined Skies': A New Era of Aviation Partnership

Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali calls for a 'combined skies' aviation deal between India and the UAE to boost people-to-people connections. He emphasizes the importance of strong air connectivity for fostering ties in emerging technological fields. Both nations aim for a decade-long commitment to a unified aviation strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:04 IST
UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaahi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, has advocated for a 'combined skies' aviation agreement aimed at strengthening people-to-people connectivity between the two nations. Speaking to ANI, Alshaali emphasized the need for collaborative aviation efforts that present mutual benefits for both India and the UAE.

"It is crucial to develop aviation strategies that offer a win-win outcome, where both countries can perceive themselves under 'combined skies'," Alshaali stated, underscoring the momentum such collaboration could generate in emerging sectors like AI and supercomputing.

The proposal comes as India and the UAE mark decades of diplomatic relations, with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar acknowledging the growing milestones. The call for enhanced air connectivity is seen as a vital step towards sustaining and expanding bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

