UAE Leaders Extend Congratulations to Laos on National Day

Abu Dhabi, UAE — In a demonstration of strong diplomatic ties, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates has extended warm congratulations to President Thongloun Sisoulith of the Lao People's Democratic Republic on the celebrations of Laos' National Day.

The Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, joined in sending his felicitations, along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, reaching out to both President Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

The exchange of greetings underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering amicable international relations, promoting goodwill on the global stage, and recognizing notable national events of friendly nations.

