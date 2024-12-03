Left Menu

US Diplomacy: Navigating Complexities with India Over Indictments and Global Concerns

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed diplomatic issues raised with India, including industrialist Adani's indictment and a controversial murder plot. He avoided commenting on Trump's policies, emphasizing diplomatic discretion and a focus on current administration policies, promising future clarifications from a new spokesperson post-transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:40 IST
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. (Photo/US Department of State Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

The US State Department is actively engaging with India on contentious issues, according to spokesperson Matthew Miller. Miller addressed the diplomatic fallout following the indictment of industrialist Adani and allegations of an Indian agent's involvement in a murder plot against a Sikh activist.

Miller refrained from delving into specifics from private talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, held recently in Italy. While acknowledging the gravity of these issues, he insisted on diplomatic discretion, hinting that such concerns are part of a regular dialogue with Indian counterparts.

Addressing questions about global confidence post-Donald Trump's election, Miller tactfully avoided commenting on the previous administration's foreign policy decisions. He affirmed his commitment to uphold diplomatic integrity, directing such inquiries to a future State Department spokesperson, who will address these matters after the transition to Trump's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

