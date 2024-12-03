Left Menu

Trump Vows to Block US Steel Acquisition, Warns of Middle East Chaos

President-elect Donald Trump voiced strong opposition to the acquisition of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, promising to prevent the deal and bolster US Steel through tax incentives. He also warned of severe repercussions if Middle East hostages are not released by January 2025, as tensions rise globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:47 IST
US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold statement, US President-elect Donald Trump has declared his strong opposition to the proposed acquisition of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, a transaction valued at more than $14 billion. Trump, taking to social media site X, asserted his commitment to strengthening US Steel through tax incentives and tariffs, vowing to block the deal from taking place.

Simultaneously, Trump issued an unequivocal warning regarding the ongoing hostage crisis in the Middle East. Utilizing Truth Social, he stated in no uncertain terms that there would be severe consequences if hostages were not freed before his anticipated return to the White House on January 20, 2025, emphasizing "ALL HELL TO PAY" for those accountable.

Furthermore, Trump criticized incumbent President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, on charges related to gun and tax violations, labeling it a "miscarriage of Justice." He linked this to the treatment of individuals imprisoned for the January 6 Capitol riots, whom he and his supporters refer to as 'hostages.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

