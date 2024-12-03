Yunus Calls for Unity Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

In a bid to mitigate rising tensions, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is urging for national unity. The call comes in the wake of attacks on minorities following the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges, The Daily Star reported.

Yunus, planning to engage with key stakeholders, is scheduled to meet student leaders today at the state guest house, Jamuna, and political parties the following day. A discussion with religious leaders is also set.

The situation has drawn international attention, with India's MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighting the urgency of protecting minorities. In response, Bangladesh's government issued a statement reiterating its commitment to religious harmony and safeguarding citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)