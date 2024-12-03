Saudi Arabia Launches Global Drought Resilience Initiative

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has unveiled the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership, aiming to harness financial resources to assist 80 of the world's most vulnerable and drought-stricken nations. The initiative, launched during the UNCCD COP16, sees an initial USD 2.15 billion pledged by Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Development Bank, and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The Arab Coordination Group, consisting of ten institutions across five countries, is projected to declare its commitment on the second day of the conference. Dr. Osama Faqeeha, Deputy Minister for Environment in Saudi Arabia and advisor to the UNCCD COP16 Presidency, emphasized the partnership's role in transitioning from reactive relief to proactive preparedness, with the aim of safeguarding global lives and livelihoods.

Efforts will focus on attracting additional funds through voluntary contributions from nations, financial bodies, and charitable organizations. Such backing is crucial for least developed and lower middle-income countries, enabling access to blended financing instruments. As climate change exacerbates drought impacts, negotiations at the conference are expected to address commitments toward enhancing global drought resilience, guided by insights from the Intergovernmental Working Group on Drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)