Nepali Army Chief General Sigdel's Strategic Visit to India

Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel is set to embark on a pivotal visit to India from December 11 to December 14, as per Nepal's Ministry of Defence. This visit underscores the strategic military cooperation between the two Himalayan neighbors.

During his stay, General Sigdel will be honored with the rank of Honorary General of the Indian Army by the President of India. Additionally, his agenda includes high-level discussions with Indian leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The reciprocal visit follows Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's recent trip to Nepal, where he received the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army. These exchanges highlight a seven-decade-old tradition. The current visit aims to further fortify military ties, echoed by the historically robust Gurkha Regiment presence in the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)