Left Menu

Nepali Army Chief General Sigdel's Strategic Visit to India

Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel will visit India from December 11 to 14, 2024, for a series of high-level meetings and events. Key highlights include receiving the Honorary General title from India's President and serving as Reviewing Officer at the Indian Military Academy parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:14 IST
Nepali Army Chief General Sigdel's Strategic Visit to India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel is set to embark on a pivotal visit to India from December 11 to December 14, as per Nepal's Ministry of Defence. This visit underscores the strategic military cooperation between the two Himalayan neighbors.

During his stay, General Sigdel will be honored with the rank of Honorary General of the Indian Army by the President of India. Additionally, his agenda includes high-level discussions with Indian leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The reciprocal visit follows Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's recent trip to Nepal, where he received the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army. These exchanges highlight a seven-decade-old tradition. The current visit aims to further fortify military ties, echoed by the historically robust Gurkha Regiment presence in the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024