Persistent Protests: PTI's Steadfast Stand Against Government

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues its protests demanding the ouster of the 'illegitimate government,' according to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif. Despite government actions against PTI leaders, Saif emphasized the party's right to protest, openness to dialogue, and regional security issues.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif (Photo: X/ @BaristerDrSaif). Image Credit: ANI
In a resolute declaration, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter, affirmed the party's ongoing protests against what they deem to be an 'illegitimate government.' The Express Tribune reports that the PTI is undeterred in its mission to unseat the current leadership, with Saif emphasizing, 'We have protested before, and we will continue to do so until this illegitimate government is ousted.'

Highlighting the need for civil demonstrations, Saif stressed citizens' fundamental right to travel to Islamabad and engage in sit-ins and rallies as part of their movement. During a press briefing accompanied by Shibli Faraz, he criticized the government for filing 'false cases' against PTI leaders, including himself. 'The government has filed false cases against us. Six cases have been registered against me,' Saif stated.

Reiterating PTI's commitment to maintaining protests, Saif confirmed Imran Khan's directive to continue their actions. Despite being open to dialogue, he clarified that no negotiations with the government are currently in progress. Saif, who has previously engaged in talks with the Taliban, underscored the importance of discussions while accusing the government of hypocrisy. He pointed to severe actions taken against unarmed citizens, labeling the government as the real instigators rather than PTI.

Addressing regional security challenges historically faced by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Saif dismissed claims of worsening security under PTI, instead blaming federal authorities for shirking their border security responsibilities. He also reported the mobilization of a grand jirga in Kurram to maintain peace. As Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned violence against protestors, he assured support for those injured. Undeterred, injured PTI workers demonstrated unyielding loyalty to the movement, pledging continued commitment to their cause.

