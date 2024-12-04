Left Menu

Al Sila Marine Festival: A Celebration of UAE's Maritime Heritage

The Al Sila Marine Festival, held at Al Sila Beach in Abu Dhabi, showcases traditional and modern marine competitions and heritage activities. Running until December 8, 2024, it aims to preserve and promote UAE's maritime culture and drive tourism in Al Dhafra Region.

Al Sila Marine Festival showcases Emirati heritage and maritime sports. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Al Sila Marine Festival, under the patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commenced at Al Sila Beach, Abu Dhabi, celebrating its fourth edition. This event, spanning five days from December 4 to December 8, 2024, invites participants to engage in a variety of both traditional and contemporary marine competitions.

Organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the festival features an exciting lineup including the Al Sila' 43-ft Dhow Race, the Al Sila Sheri Fishing contest, and the Barakah Traditional Sailboat Race. It also hosts diverse sporting events such as fly-fishing contests, Carrom, Dominoes, cycling races, and beach sports like volleyball and soccer.

The festival's mission is to preserve and promote UAE's rich maritime and desert heritage, providing a platform to pass down Emirati customs and traditions to younger generations while boosting tourism and economic growth in the Al Dhafra Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

