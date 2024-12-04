Left Menu

Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking Sport Impact Summit for Global Change

The Sport Impact Summit 2024 in Dubai convened over 200 global leaders to explore sport's role in addressing global challenges like climate action and sustainability. With innovative discussions and masterclasses, the event highlighted sport's potential as a transformative force, setting the stage for ongoing efforts and future summits.

Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking Sport Impact Summit for Global Change
First edition of Sport Impact Summit inspires global action through power of sport (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE - The inaugural Sport Impact Summit 2024 marked a significant step towards leveraging sports as a catalyst for addressing global challenges. Held under the patronage of UAE Minister of Sports, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, the summit gathered over 200 influential leaders, dignitaries, and changemakers to discuss sport's transformative potential in tackling climate action, sustainability, and human health.

A highlight of the summit included the UAE Ministry of Sport Masterclass, which showcased sustainability leadership and best practices, featuring contributions from prominent organizations like McLaren, Deloitte, ATP Tour, and Reflo. Discussion panels and masterclasses emphasized innovation, sustainability, and the movement towards positive environmental advocacy.

The event concluded with a pledge to champion sport's pivotal role in achieving sustainability goals in the coming years. Organizers Mike Ford and Sean Morris expressed enthusiasm for future initiatives, including a series of masterclasses across the region and the launch of the 2025 summit during Dubai Fitness Challenge, as sport continues to inspire change and drive innovation globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

