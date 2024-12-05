Denmark and India Forge Ahead with Green Strategic Partnership

Denmark's outgoing Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, on Wednesday underscored the significance of the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark, calling it a cornerstone of their bilateral relations. He stressed the need for both nations to extend and enhance this partnership to ensure it delivers substantial and tangible outcomes.

Svane emphasized that the partnership lays the groundwork for a multifaceted relationship, encompassing more than just bilateral cooperation, much like designing a new smart city. He advised companies, individuals, and nations to adopt a long-term perspective, aligning with goals like 'Vikasit Bharat' or 'Vikasit Duniya' to achieve substantial progress.

The ambassador underscored three guiding principles: avoid cheating and preaching; inspire others; and steer clear of short-term diplomacy. Svane pointed out that the Green Strategic Partnership has benefited both countries, focusing on areas such as water, energy, green financing, and climate, especially offshore wind energy.

Reflecting on its success, Svane noted that the partnership has positively impacted India, Denmark, and beyond. He highlighted how it enabled both nations to leverage their expertise to meet India's scale, speed, and sustainability goals. The ambassador outlined major focus areas, including water, energy, green financing, and climate initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)