India-New Zealand Trade Boost: A Path to Doubling Bilateral Relations
India and New Zealand are aiming to double bilateral trade within the next five years by reducing tariffs and enhancing cooperation in agriculture, IT, and services. A forthcoming comprehensive free-trade agreement will focus on eliminating tariffs on various goods while protecting sensitive sectors like dairy.
India and New Zealand are positioning themselves to dramatically increase their bilateral trade by focusing on reducing import duties and expanding sectoral cooperation, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).
The two nations are working toward finalizing a comprehensive free-trade agreement, with discussions emphasizing tariff elimination and improved market access.
In doing so, they aim to foster growth across multiple sectors, including IT and healthcare, while safeguarding sensitive areas like dairy products.