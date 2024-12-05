The UK Parliament is considering measures against Beijing following an investigation revealing that many tomato purees labeled as 'Italian' in British supermarkets are produced using forced labor from Uyghur workers in China, according to Radio Free Asia.

Labour Party MP Sarah Champion expressed concern in the House of Commons, highlighting that products sold as Italian-made are linked to forced labor in the Xinjiang region. Meanwhile, China rejected these claims, arguing the story tarnishes its image.

The controversy has reignited calls for stricter regulations to ensure transparent supply chains, as UK companies currently self-regulate without mandatory labeling standards on origins, raising ethical concerns for consumers.

