UK Parliament Examines 'Italian' Tomato Labels in Forced Labor Controversy

The UK Parliament is scrutinizing tomato products labeled as 'Italian' amid reports of forced Uyghur labor in China. A report highlights potential links to Xinjiang's labor practices in products from UK supermarkets, sparking criticism of labeling regulations and calls for reform to prevent misleading consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK Parliament is considering measures against Beijing following an investigation revealing that many tomato purees labeled as 'Italian' in British supermarkets are produced using forced labor from Uyghur workers in China, according to Radio Free Asia.

Labour Party MP Sarah Champion expressed concern in the House of Commons, highlighting that products sold as Italian-made are linked to forced labor in the Xinjiang region. Meanwhile, China rejected these claims, arguing the story tarnishes its image.

The controversy has reignited calls for stricter regulations to ensure transparent supply chains, as UK companies currently self-regulate without mandatory labeling standards on origins, raising ethical concerns for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

