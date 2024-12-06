Tragic Targeted Attack: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in NYC

In a shocking development, the New York Police Department has released images of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The announcement came after Thompson was fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Authorities describe the incident as a deliberate act of violence aimed at Thompson, who was attending UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference. The attack occurred as Thompson prepared for the event early Wednesday morning, with the gunman reportedly aware of his movements.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information to come forward, offering up to $10,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction. Thompson, who led one of the nation's largest health insurers, was pronounced dead after being taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital. Investigations continue as police hunt for the fugitive suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)