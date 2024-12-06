Left Menu

Tragic Targeted Attack: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in NYC

The New York Police Department seeks assistance in identifying a person of interest linked to the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. Thompson, fatally shot on Wednesday morning, was attending an annual investor conference. Police believe it was a premeditated attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:44 IST
Photos released by New York police department (Photo/@NYPDnews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking development, the New York Police Department has released images of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The announcement came after Thompson was fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Authorities describe the incident as a deliberate act of violence aimed at Thompson, who was attending UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference. The attack occurred as Thompson prepared for the event early Wednesday morning, with the gunman reportedly aware of his movements.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information to come forward, offering up to $10,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction. Thompson, who led one of the nation's largest health insurers, was pronounced dead after being taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital. Investigations continue as police hunt for the fugitive suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

