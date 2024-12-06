Imran Khan Indicted in GHQ Attack as Court Targets PTI Leaders

A Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court has indicted ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan and key members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the May 9, 2023, attack on General Headquarters, reports The Express Tribune. The violent incident followed protests triggered by Khan's arrest.

The court, under Judge Amjad Ali Shah, operated from a provisional setup in Adiala Jail. Among the 100-plus individuals indicted are prominent PTI figures like Omar Ayub and Raja Basharat. Following the judge's ruling, Ayub was apprehended, and Basharat was detained upon exiting the jail premises.

The case is adjourned to December 10. Meanwhile, the court has summoned all charged individuals, with formal inductions soon anticipated for over 120 accused. Notices have also been given to Shah Mehmood Qureshi, detained in Lahore, and several others, alongside warrants for 45 absentees deemed fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)