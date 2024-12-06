Left Menu

Pakistan: Rise in professional tax for businesses in Rawalpindi sparks outrage

The Markazi Anjuman Tajran, the central body of traders, has asked shopkeepers not to pay the "unjustified" rise in tax.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:36 IST
Pakistan: Rise in professional tax for businesses in Rawalpindi sparks outrage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The government has announced a rise in professional taxes for businesses in the Rawalpindi division, sparking outrage from traders, The Express Tribune reported. Tax bills ranging from Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 50,000 to PKR 0.2 million have been sent to shopkeepers, causing protests from trade associations.

The Markazi Anjuman Tajran, the central body of traders, has asked shopkeepers not to pay the "unjustified" rise in tax. They stressed that the government's decision is particularly alarming for milk and yoghurt sellers in upscale areas of Rawalpindi, who now face an annual tax of PKR 200,000. Small businesses, including grocery stores, barbers, welders, general stores, tent services, and food outlets, are now required to pay taxes ranging from Rs30,000 to Rs50,000 annually, according to The Express Tribune report.

Trade leaders have expressed outrage over the decision announced by the government. Markazi Anjuman Tajran president Sharjeel Mir, said, "Previously, professional taxes were between PKR 1,500 and PKR 3,000 annually. Now they have skyrocketed to unbearable levels." Kiriana Merchants Association President Salim Parvez Butt termed PKR 200,000 tax on milk sellers "cruel and absurd." He further said, "These vendors sell milk and yoghurt, not drugs."

The traders accused government officials of exploiting small shopkeepers while continuing their lavish lifestyles. Mir said, "Instead of burdening us, they should cut their lavish expenses on luxury vehicles and free utilities," The Express Tribune reported. The Markazi Anjuman Tajran has plans to meet with the ETO Professional Tax office to demand the reversal of the decision. Mir has warned to launch a complete strike across Punjab if old rates are not reinstated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024