EAM Jaishankar’s Witty Comeback at Doha Forum

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a clever response when questioned about U.S. influence over India at the Doha Forum. Highlighting regional instability issues, he emphasized the need for global diplomacy amidst rising tensions in the Middle East. Jaishankar's visit includes meetings and discussions in Qatar and Bahrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:09 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at Doha Forum (Image: X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

During a recent panel discussion at the Doha Forum in Qatar, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar captured attention with a witty retort to a query about the United States attempting to bring India under its influence. 'We've been trying to attract them into the Indian sphere,' he remarked.

Speaking on a panel addressing 'Conflict Resolution in a New Era,' alongside dignitaries like Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Jaishankar stressed the need for enhanced diplomacy. He highlighted rising conflicts and their global impacts, particularly noting regional instability.

Referencing ongoing strife in Syria, Jaishankar expressed concerns regarding potential threats to the Indian community and escalating shipping costs. He underscored the significant trade and population ties India maintains with Mediterranean and Gulf regions, emphasizing the broader implications of instability in the Middle East.

Jaishankar also addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict, insisting that reaching a 'modus vivendi' is crucial. He pointed out the escalation of tensions in the area and their influence on Asia, urging a stronger diplomatic effort worldwide to mitigate persistent challenges.

On his official visit to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9, Jaishankar will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. He will participate in the 20th IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on December 8.

