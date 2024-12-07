Taiwan Espionage Uncovered: Four Ex-Military Personnel Indicted for Selling Secrets to China
Four former military personnel in Taipei have been indicted for espionage, accused of selling state secrets to China. Prosecutors identified the individuals as former security at the Presidential Office Building and the Ministry of National Defense. Rewards were exchanged for sensitive information and recruitment of fellow soldiers.
In a major espionage scandal, four former Taiwanese military personnel have been indicted on charges of selling state secrets to China. The individuals, known only by the surnames Lai, Lee, Lin, and Chen, were previously involved in key security roles, including at the Presidential Office Building and the Ministry of National Defense.
Prosecutors allege the espionage activities began around the end of 2021, when Lai and Chen were recruited into the scheme by a man named Huang, who remains at large. From April 2022, Chen reportedly began photographing classified documents on his cellphone, which were then transmitted to either Lai, Chen, or directly to Chinese intelligence agents.
The investigation revealed that Chen, under a false identity, also recruited other soldiers to spy for China, incentivizing them with monetary rewards. The severity of the information provided determined Lai and Chen's compensation, with prosecutors noting that the two managed substantial payouts over the course of their clandestine activities. The charges, which highlight a breach of the Anti-Corruption Act and the National Security Act, conclude an extensive probe by the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office. (ANI)
