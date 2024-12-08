UAE Lauded for Pivotal Support to Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Arab Parliament has commended the UAE for its significant contributions to supporting the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, as they grapple with severe hardship caused by the extended conflict initiated by Israel.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, the Speaker for the Arab Parliament, highlighted that international accolades received by the UAE underscore its unwavering allegiance to the Palestinian struggle on political and humanitarian fronts.

Al-Yamahi praised the UAE's moral and humanitarian duty to alleviate Palestinian suffering, emphasizing the nation's dedication under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)