Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Question Webull's Ties to China Amid Security Concerns

The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party raises concerns about Webull Financial LLC's links to China, highlighting security risks to American investors. Lawmakers demand documentation on Webull's operational independence and data privacy, setting a response deadline for the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:03 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Question Webull's Ties to China Amid Security Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party have expressed grave concerns regarding the ownership and operational affiliations of Webull Financial LLC with China. The lawmakers point out potential security threats to American investor data and the broader U.S. financial framework due to these Chinese connections.

The Committee's letter elaborates on Webull's planned public listing through a merger with the SPAC SK Growth Opportunities Corp., maintaining considerable connections with Chinese organizations. Notably, these links include parent company Fumi Technology and Hunan Weibu Information Technology Co. of Changsha, which receives backing from the CCP and shares resources with Webull. Lawmakers question Webull's adherence to U.S. regulations concerning market fairness and data security, despite its restructuring efforts.

This concern is intensified by China's laws compelling corporate compliance with state intelligence. The Committee also scrutinizes Webull's relocation to Florida and the deregistration of its China-based brokers, questioning the timing of these developments ahead of the impending SPAC deal. The lawmakers express unease about Webull's compliance with U.S. regulations, particularly the SEC's Rule 606 concerning order routing data, hinting at possible market manipulation or data reporting omissions.

The Committee demands extensive documentation from Webull, seeking clarity on its autonomy from Chinese state influence, data protection measures, and strategies to safeguard U.S. investors' assets. A response deadline is set for December 31, 2024. The Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party holds investigatory power to offer policy advice on the CCP's economic, technological, and security impacts on American interests. As of now, Webull has not issued a public response to the Committee's findings. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024