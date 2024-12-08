UAE Government Reshuffle: New Ministries for Family and Community Empowerment

In a significant government reshuffle, the United Arab Emirates has established the Ministry of Family and has elevated the Ministry of Community Development to become the Ministry of Community Empowerment. This development comes under the directives of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. These changes signal a heightened focus on family welfare and community development.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that families are a cornerstone of national progress, highlighting that the new Ministry of Family, led by Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammad Suhail, will address challenges related to family cohesion and fertility rates in the UAE. The ministry will develop comprehensive programs and policies to support this mission, focusing on legislation and community collaboration.

In tandem, the newly named Ministry of Community Empowerment, headed by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, will focus on amplifying community engagement through a pioneering approach. The ministry aims to create a robust social support system and regulate the third sector to enhance national progress. Both ministries are expected to operate under a shared vision to drive notable advancements in social and family domains.

