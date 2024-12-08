Left Menu

Indian Embassy in Syria Stays Operational Amidst Political Overturn

Despite the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, the Indian Embassy in Damascus remains operational. All Indian nationals have been reported safe, and citizens are advised to avoid travel to Syria. The embassy maintains constant communication, offering assistance to those in need during the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:48 IST
Visuals from Syria after rebels took over ending the Assad regime (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syria

Amid the political upheaval in Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, the Indian Embassy in Damascus continues its operations, ensuring the safety of Indian nationals, according to sources on Sunday.

The embassy has maintained steady communication with Indian nationals, who are reported to be safe, and is ready to offer necessary assistance in the crisis-laden environment. The situation in Syria garners international focus after Sunday saw rebels advancing into Damascus, prompting al-Assad to flee.

Rebel forces reported the capture of strategic cities like Homs, and international agencies confirm Damascus has fallen. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued travel advisories, urging Indians to avoid entering Syria and prompting those present to keep contact through the embassy's emergency channels for immediate updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

