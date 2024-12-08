Indian Embassy in Syria Stays Operational Amidst Political Overturn

Amid the political upheaval in Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, the Indian Embassy in Damascus continues its operations, ensuring the safety of Indian nationals, according to sources on Sunday.

The embassy has maintained steady communication with Indian nationals, who are reported to be safe, and is ready to offer necessary assistance in the crisis-laden environment. The situation in Syria garners international focus after Sunday saw rebels advancing into Damascus, prompting al-Assad to flee.

Rebel forces reported the capture of strategic cities like Homs, and international agencies confirm Damascus has fallen. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued travel advisories, urging Indians to avoid entering Syria and prompting those present to keep contact through the embassy's emergency channels for immediate updates.

