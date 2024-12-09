High-Stakes Talks in Dhaka: Indian Foreign Secretary's Vital Visit

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka on Monday to engage in significant discussions with officials of Bangladesh's interim government. Foremost on Misri's schedule was the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) with his counterpart, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, held at the State guest house Padma.

Important agenda items included trade, visa policies, connectivity, border killings, water-sharing, and other areas of mutual interest, according to Daily Star Bangladesh. Misri is set to brief the press later in the day. This visit marks the first top-level interaction since Muhammad Yunus's interim government took office in Bangladesh, aiming to tackle a broad spectrum of issues, including the recent violence against minorities and the detention of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

On December 4, Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, confirmed that the meetings would target mutually beneficial areas. In a previous meeting in September, Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had agreed to foster a 'good working relationship' and maintain regular FOC meetings to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Concurrently, escalating violence against minority groups poses a serious concern. On December 6, the Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, a Hindu temple near Dhaka, was reportedly set ablaze. The temple's supervisor, Babul Ghosh, accused unidentified culprits of targeting the temple with petrol, suggesting motivations beyond vandalism. The spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested for sedition on November 25, remains in custody with India's Ministry of External Affairs urging Bangladesh to ensure a fair trial. His next hearing is scheduled for January 2, 2025.

Misri will also meet with Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus later in the day.

