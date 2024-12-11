UAE Commits to 20% Carbon Emission Reduction in Healthcare by 2030

A recent report highlights the UAE's ambition to cut healthcare sector carbon emissions by 20% come 2030. This will be achieved through energy-saving strategies, recycling, and waste reduction initiatives, as detailed in the report by Arthur D Little titled, The Planet Will See You Now.

This report underscores the urgency for medical entities to incorporate sustainable methodologies to combat rising emissions, energy usage, and waste production. It aligns with national sustainability aspirations such as the UAE's Net Zero 2050 and Saudi Arabia's Green Initiative.

Arthur D Little emphasizes innovative eco-friendly hospital designs, waste management schemes, and supply chain enhancements as pivotal to achieving decarbonised healthcare systems. This positions UAE and Saudi Arabia as leaders in the Middle East's sustainable transition journey.

Globally, healthcare is responsible for 4.4% of greenhouse gas emissions, ranking it the fifth-largest emitter. The Middle East shows higher emissions due to its modern yet energy-intensive healthcare infrastructure and challenging waste management, exacerbated by its hot climate.

According to Ali Alessandro Ayach, Partner at Arthur D Little Middle East, UAE and Saudi Arabia are pioneering sustainable healthcare revolutions, though time is limited to meet aggressive national targets. Farhan Mirza, Principal at Arthur D Little Middle East, adds that environmental and human health are linked, prompting healthcare systems to lead in sustainable practices for future betterment.

(With inputs from agencies.)