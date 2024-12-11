Strategic Dialogues: UAE's Diplomatic Mission in India

New Delhi prepares to welcome the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for a pivotal three-day visit starting Wednesday evening. His agenda includes participation in the Strategic Dialogue and Joint Commission meeting, along with a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit provides an opportunity for External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah to evaluate the progress of bilateral strategic ties at the India-UAE Strategic Dialogue meeting. Notably, India and the UAE share a robust friendship, deeply rooted in their shared cultural and economic history.

The diplomatic ties between India and the UAE date back to 1972, with the UAE inaugurating its embassy in India in the same year, followed by the establishment of the Indian embassy in the UAE in 1973. Since then, both nations have cultivated substantial partnerships in commerce, trade, and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)