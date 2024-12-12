Left Menu

Romania and Bulgaria Set to Join Schengen Area, Boosting EU Unity

Romania and Bulgaria will officially join the Schengen Area on January 1, 2025. This development signifies a key stride towards enhanced EU unity and security, marking the fulfillment of long-standing efforts by both nations. Key EU leaders have applauded this move, highlighting its impact on the regional economy and mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:41 IST
Romania and Bulgaria Set to Join Schengen Area, Boosting EU Unity
Representative image (Photo/@EP_President). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Romania and Bulgaria are poised to join the Schengen Area fully by January 1, 2025, as announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. This milestone achievement has been lauded by key European leaders as an essential step in strengthening the European Union's unity and security.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressed enthusiasm over the decision, emphasizing that Romanian citizens eagerly anticipate participating in this border-free zone, enhancing freedom of movement. He acknowledged the unwavering support from EU institutions and member states, underscoring Romania's commitment to fortify and safeguard the EU's external borders.

Similarly, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev highlighted the accession's significance for Bulgaria's economic growth and its strategic objectives. The Schengen Area, granting free movement to over 425 million EU citizens and legally present non-EU nationals, stands as a testament to the EU's dedication to fluid mobility and integrated economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024