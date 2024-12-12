Romania and Bulgaria Set to Join Schengen Area, Boosting EU Unity

Romania and Bulgaria are poised to join the Schengen Area fully by January 1, 2025, as announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. This milestone achievement has been lauded by key European leaders as an essential step in strengthening the European Union's unity and security.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressed enthusiasm over the decision, emphasizing that Romanian citizens eagerly anticipate participating in this border-free zone, enhancing freedom of movement. He acknowledged the unwavering support from EU institutions and member states, underscoring Romania's commitment to fortify and safeguard the EU's external borders.

Similarly, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev highlighted the accession's significance for Bulgaria's economic growth and its strategic objectives. The Schengen Area, granting free movement to over 425 million EU citizens and legally present non-EU nationals, stands as a testament to the EU's dedication to fluid mobility and integrated economies.

