Left Menu

IDF Strikes on Hamas: Safeguarding Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces conducted targeted strikes in southern Gaza to eliminate armed Hamas members threatening humanitarian aid deliveries. The IDF's operation followed intelligence on planned hijackings of aid trucks by Hamas, ensuring the corridors for aid remained open and stressfully maintaining adherence to international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:56 IST
IDF Strikes on Hamas: Safeguarding Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out precise strikes targeting armed Hamas operatives in southern Gaza. The action was based on intelligence pointing to plans by Hamas to hijack humanitarian aid trucks. This move, announced on Thursday, aims to ensure that aid reaches civilians without being diverted to support terrorist activities, the IDF revealed.

The operation focused on two key meeting points where Hamas members were reportedly organizing to take over aid deliveries. On social media platform X, the IDF affirmed, "Following intelligence indicating Hamas terrorist presence, we executed precise strikes to neutralize these threats without hindering the humanitarian corridor's functionality." All neutralized individuals were confirmed Hamas members intent on commandeering aid trucks to bolster terror activities instead of aiding Gazan civilians.

The IDF stressed its commitment to maintaining an operational humanitarian corridor and adherence to international laws. "We do not target humanitarian aid convoy trucks; our operations are strictly against Hamas terrorists. We collaborate with @cogatonline to support the transfer of humanitarian assistance while mitigating civilian harm," the IDF assured. However, separate incidents reported by Al Jazeera indicated casualties among Palestinian security personnel escorting aid in the region, highlighting the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024