IDF Strikes on Hamas: Safeguarding Humanitarian Corridors in Gaza

In a significant operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out precise strikes targeting armed Hamas operatives in southern Gaza. The action was based on intelligence pointing to plans by Hamas to hijack humanitarian aid trucks. This move, announced on Thursday, aims to ensure that aid reaches civilians without being diverted to support terrorist activities, the IDF revealed.

The operation focused on two key meeting points where Hamas members were reportedly organizing to take over aid deliveries. On social media platform X, the IDF affirmed, "Following intelligence indicating Hamas terrorist presence, we executed precise strikes to neutralize these threats without hindering the humanitarian corridor's functionality." All neutralized individuals were confirmed Hamas members intent on commandeering aid trucks to bolster terror activities instead of aiding Gazan civilians.

The IDF stressed its commitment to maintaining an operational humanitarian corridor and adherence to international laws. "We do not target humanitarian aid convoy trucks; our operations are strictly against Hamas terrorists. We collaborate with @cogatonline to support the transfer of humanitarian assistance while mitigating civilian harm," the IDF assured. However, separate incidents reported by Al Jazeera indicated casualties among Palestinian security personnel escorting aid in the region, highlighting the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)