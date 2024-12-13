Taiwan-China Tensions Flare at BWF World Tour Finals

An international badminton match at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, faced unexpected drama when a pro-China spectator loudly claimed "Taiwan is part of China," as reported by Taiwan News. The incident happened during a group-stage men's doubles match involving Taiwan's Olympic gold medallists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin.

Held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gym, the match saw Lee and Wang lose the first set 16-21 but staged a stunning comeback, winning the next two sets 21-16 and 21-18, thus advancing to the semi-finals. During a timeout, a woman interrupted by shouting at the athletes, "Lin-Yang, Taiwan is part of China, do you know that?"

Her remarks prompted mixed reactions, with some spectators cheering and a chorus of opposing chants erupting between Chinese and Taiwanese fans, according to Taiwan News. Despite the interruption, Lee and Wang maintained their composure, waiting for challenge results with smiles. Post-match, neither athlete addressed the incident, preferring to focus on the game and their teamwork.

Lee later expressed on social media the fleeting nature of his matches, thanking his fellow athletes and emphasizing the joy and unity shared on the court. Wang echoed the sentiment, valuing the familiar and cherished experience of competing as the "Lin-Yang duo." (ANI)

