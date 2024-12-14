Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in Balochistan: Enforced Disappearances and Return

Conflict-stricken Balochistan faces allegations of enforced disappearances, with five individuals missing due to Pakistani forces' raids. This includes three brothers detained in Turbat and two in Mastung. Meanwhile, three missing brothers in Kalat were found after protests. Violence stems from the region's autonomy struggles and resource control conflicts.

Balochistan: Five people, including three brothers, reportedly abducted by Pakistani forces (Image Credit: TBP). Image Credit: ANI
In Balochistan, reports have emerged of forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings linked to Pakistan's armed forces, with five individuals, including three siblings, allegedly detained during raids in Turbat and Mastung. The Balochistan Post confirmed these detentions, raising concerns over the region's security tactics.

The family of the brothers taken in Turbat's Apsar area reported that a large contingent of forces allegedly surrounded their home, whisking the siblings away without explanation. Desperate for answers, they have appealed to local authorities and human rights organizations for assistance, according to The Balochistan Post.

Separately, in Mastung's Dasht area, Sami Kurd and his cousin were reportedly detained, their whereabouts unknown since November 9. A statement from the Baloch Voice for Missing Persons highlights the ongoing concern for their safety. Meanwhile, the situation temporarily shifted in Kalat, where protests led to the return of three previously missing brothers.

Balochistan, a province rich in resources but rife with unrest, experiences frequent violence linked to demands for greater autonomy. Separatist groups, often met with force, advocate for more control over the region's gas, coal, and mineral resources, intensifying tensions.

While the military defends its actions as targeting insurgents, accusations of suppressing dissent through abductions persist. Human rights groups underline the cruel implications of these enforced disappearances, noting patterns of torture and extrajudicial killings, thus deepening the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

