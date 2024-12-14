Left Menu

Nepali Army Chief's Visit to Ram Temple Marks Historic India Tour

Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel concluded his four-day visit to India by visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple, emphasizing the cultural ties between Nepal and India. His visit strengthened defense cooperation, including engagements with Indian defense industries and reviewing the Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:37 IST
Nepali Army Chief's Visit to Ram Temple Marks Historic India Tour
Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the final day of his seminal visit to India, Nepali Army Chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, made a significant stop in Ayodhya to visit the revered Ram Temple. Describing the visit as 'exuberant,' General Sigdel highlighted the temple's embodiment of the enduring cultural and religious ties between India and Nepal.

Accompanied by his team, General Sigdel articulated his delight upon the visit, underscoring the temple's role as a symbol of shared heritage. This visit marked the culmination of his four-day India tour aimed at bolstering bilateral defense relations.

During his trip, which began on December 11, General Sigdel engaged in several key activities, including interactions with Indian Defense personnel and inspection of the Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade in Dehradun. His engagements aimed to reinforce defense cooperation and included appreciation for India's 'Atmanirbhar' initiatives in defense manufacturing.

As the leaders of India and Nepal continually deepen defense ties, the Gurkha Regiment stands as a testament to this enduring partnership, with over 30,000 Nepalese soldiers serving in the Indian Army. Such high-level visits, like that of General Sigdel's, serve to review and invigorate these bilateral relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024