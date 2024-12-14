Nepali Army Chief's Visit to Ram Temple Marks Historic India Tour

On the final day of his seminal visit to India, Nepali Army Chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, made a significant stop in Ayodhya to visit the revered Ram Temple. Describing the visit as 'exuberant,' General Sigdel highlighted the temple's embodiment of the enduring cultural and religious ties between India and Nepal.

Accompanied by his team, General Sigdel articulated his delight upon the visit, underscoring the temple's role as a symbol of shared heritage. This visit marked the culmination of his four-day India tour aimed at bolstering bilateral defense relations.

During his trip, which began on December 11, General Sigdel engaged in several key activities, including interactions with Indian Defense personnel and inspection of the Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade in Dehradun. His engagements aimed to reinforce defense cooperation and included appreciation for India's 'Atmanirbhar' initiatives in defense manufacturing.

As the leaders of India and Nepal continually deepen defense ties, the Gurkha Regiment stands as a testament to this enduring partnership, with over 30,000 Nepalese soldiers serving in the Indian Army. Such high-level visits, like that of General Sigdel's, serve to review and invigorate these bilateral relationships.

