U.S. Envoy Praises UAE's Commitment to Tolerance and Global Peace Initiatives

Deborah Lipstadt, U.S. Special Envoy, commended the UAE for its efforts in promoting tolerance during her meeting with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi. They discussed UAE-U.S. partnerships, the Abrahamic Family House, and promote dialogue between cultures and religions worldwide.

U.S. Envoy Praises UAE's Commitment to Tolerance and Global Peace Initiatives
US envoy commends UAE's experience (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a recent meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, lauded the United Arab Emirates for its commendable efforts in championing tolerance, coexistence, and acceptance on a global scale. Her praise came during talks with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Chairman of the Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council, emphasizing the UAE's initiatives in promoting global peace.

Al Nuaimi, during the encounter, reiterated the robust partnership and cooperation that exists between the UAE and the United States, applauding it as a model for strategic collaboration in various fields. He spotlighted the joint efforts of both nations in realizing global stability and peace, showcasing the UAE's strategic focus on nurturing tolerance and coexistence as well as engaging youth in peacebuilding projects.

The dialogue also touched on the significance of the recently established 'Abrahamic Family House,' which stands as a profound symbol of mutual understanding among different religions. Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed the need for adopting and promoting initiatives aimed at enhancing intercultural and interfaith dialogue, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to fostering international peace endeavors.

