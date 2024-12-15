Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

The World Bank’s Development Research Group, with support from the European Union, has conducted an in-depth study authored by Klaus Deininger, Daniel Ayalew Ali, Eduard Bukin, and Andrii Martyn. This paper examines the transformative shift from a Soviet-era normative monetary valuation (NMV) system to a market-driven land valuation framework, highlighting its critical role in fostering sustainability, fairness, and transparency. By analyzing over 175,000 agricultural land transactions conducted between 2021 and 2024, the study builds a predictive model for market-based land valuations, offering a roadmap for modernizing Ukraine’s economy and supporting its post-conflict recovery.

A Legacy of Inequity: Ukraine’s Land Valuation Challenges

For decades, Ukraine’s land valuation system relied on NMV, a legacy of the Soviet era that calculated land values based on outdated parameters such as productivity potential and inflation indexing. While functional in a centrally planned economy, this approach created substantial distortions in a market-driven environment. NMV failed to account for real market dynamics, leading to inequitable taxation, inefficiencies in public service funding, and untapped opportunities to leverage land as a financial asset. The shift to market-based valuations began with Ukraine’s independence in 1991 and progressed significantly with the lifting of a moratorium on agricultural land sales in 2021. This landmark reform enabled transparent market transactions, laying the foundation for an equitable land valuation system that aligns with modern economic realities.

Market-Based Valuation: Addressing Regional Disparities

Using detailed transaction data, the study reveals significant disparities between NMV and market-based valuations. On average, market-based land prices are 25% to 33% higher than NMV values. However, regional differences are stark. In conflict-affected areas such as the East and South, market prices are close to or even below NMV levels due to economic disruptions. Conversely, in the West, market valuations exceed NMV by over 80%, reflecting robust demand and higher economic activity. This variation underscores the limitations of the NMV system in capturing regional economic realities. Transitioning to market-based valuations is vital for fair and equitable taxation, enabling local governments to generate revenue that reflects actual land values and incentivizing productive land use.

The Science of Land Valuation: A Data-Driven Approach

To implement market-based valuations, the research employs a regression model that integrates transaction data with attributes such as soil quality, land use, and infrastructure access. This model consistently explains variations in land prices, offering a reliable tool for mass appraisal. For Ukraine’s 20 million hectares of commercial agricultural land, the model predicts prices with greater accuracy and fairness compared to NMV. The methodology could also extend to urban and non-agricultural land, contingent on integrating building and land data into unified digital systems. Legislative reforms will be essential to harmonize data standards and address gaps, such as missing cadastral numbers for apartment buildings. These steps would enable a seamless transition to a transparent, equitable valuation system applicable across land types.

A Catalyst for Recovery and Economic Growth

The implications of market-based land valuations extend far beyond taxation. By linking property taxes to real market values, Ukraine can enhance local government revenue, fund critical public services, and support infrastructure development. Transparent valuations also improve access to credit, enabling businesses and individuals to use land as reliable collateral. This is especially crucial in Ukraine’s post-conflict recovery, where efficient resource allocation and rapid reconstruction are imperative. Accurate land valuations can guide investments in rebuilding infrastructure, housing, and economic centers, ensuring resilience and maximizing returns. Moreover, a market-aligned valuation system would discourage speculative landholding by allowing capital gains to be taxed fairly, fostering sustainable land use practices.

Gradual Implementation for Sustainable Reform

Recognizing the potential challenges of transitioning from NMV to market-based valuations, the study emphasizes the importance of a phased approach. Sudden changes in tax liabilities could create resistance among taxpayers, while local governments might struggle to adapt to new revenue structures. A gradual transition, supported by flexible tax rate adjustments, would mitigate economic disruptions and maintain fiscal stability. Aligning Ukraine’s valuation practices with European standards will further enhance transparency, facilitate international investment, and strengthen the country’s integration into global economic frameworks. These reforms are not just technical adjustments but foundational changes critical to Ukraine’s broader economic modernization.

A Vision for Ukraine’s Future

The shift to market-based land valuation represents a transformative opportunity for Ukraine. By creating a fair, transparent, and efficient system, the country can unlock significant economic potential, promote equity in taxation, and lay the groundwork for long-term development. Ukraine’s experience offers valuable lessons for other transitioning economies aiming to modernize their land and taxation systems. Transparent and market-aligned valuations not only foster economic efficiency but also strengthen the social contract between governments and citizens. As Ukraine navigates the dual challenges of conflict and recovery, these reforms provide a pathway to resilience and sustainable growth, ensuring that land becomes a dynamic asset contributing to national prosperity.