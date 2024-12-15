Left Menu

Bali Nine Members Return: A Decades-Long Saga Ends in Repatriation

Five members of the notorious 'Bali Nine' have returned to Australia after serving nearly 20 years in Indonesian prisons. This comes after an agreement between Indonesia and Australia. Their repatriation marks the end of a dark chapter in Australian-Indonesian relations, highlighted by past executions and life sentences.

Updated: 15-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:02 IST
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese (File Photo/ X@AlboMP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The last five Australian members of the 'Bali Nine' heroin-trafficking group have returned home after nearly two decades in Indonesian prisons, in a deal brokered between Canberra and Jakarta, CNN reports. The group was originally arrested in 2005 by Indonesian authorities, following a tip-off from Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the repatriation on social media, expressing gratitude to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his humanitarian gesture. A joint statement from Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke emphasized the opportunity for the men to rehabilitate and reintegrate into Australian society.

Wong also acknowledged Indonesia's role, praising President Prabowo's compassion. The group's ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed in 2015, leading to significant backlash in Australia. The 'Bali Nine' was apprehended while attempting to smuggle over eight kilograms of heroin from Bali to Australia.

Initially, all seven received life sentences after an appeal, except for Renae Lawrence, who was released in 2018, and Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, who died in custody. The geography of Indonesia, with its vast coastlines and remote areas, continues to pose challenges for border security, according to the UN.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes highlights Indonesia's vulnerabilities to trafficking and smuggling due to its extensive and difficult-to-control borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

