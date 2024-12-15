India's Multigenerational Foreign Policy Unveiled by EAM Jaishankar

In a pivotal address at India's World magazine launch in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dissected the nuances of Indian foreign policy with an eye towards creating a multigenerational approach.

Jaishankar emphasized the importance of enriching foreign policy debates to match the economic dialogues of the country, advocating for broader openness and strategic autonomy on the global stage.

Highlighting four key components of Indian foreign policy as outlined by C Rajamohan, the minister called for strategic partnerships with the West, expounding multipolarity, and engaging the non-Western world. He further elaborated on practical concepts like neighborhood-focused policy and a multi-vector foreign strategy, which align India with middle powers while planning for future generations.

